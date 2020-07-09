To Swim In Vancouver Pools This Summer You’ll Have To Save Your Spot Online

If you were planning to take a dip in one of the Vancouver outdoor pools this summer, you’ll have to book a time.

As B.C. is in Phase 3 of its Restart Plan, Vancouver is opening up four outdoor pools and ten spray parks this month.

The pools opening on July 13th include Kitsilano, New Brighton and Second Beach, while Maple Grove pool is opening later. But with the reopening comes with some regulations.

Each person or group will be limited to a 90-minute stay at the pool. Staff will thoroughly clean and sanitize in between each time-period. Patrons must reserve a time, which they can do starting at 9 am the day before. People can drop by, but they will not be allowed in if there isn’t enough room.

The city is asking people to arrive at the pool in their swimwear, as changing rooms and lockers will stay closed. Washrooms will be open, however.

Rentals will not be available, so bring your own goggles and towels. And as usual, it’s important to social distance from others.

