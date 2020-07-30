Here’s The 4 Public Plazas In Vancouver People Will Be Allowed To Drink

City councillors have approved a pilot project that will allow people to drink at four public plazas in Vancouver.
This new program is a way to give people more places to socialize outdoors, while supporting restaurants that must operate with reduced capacity.
The four plazas were chosen due to their proximity to restaurants, transit and washrooms. The locations are:
- Vancouver Art Gallery at the north plaza
- The Hornby and Hastings streets plaza, near the Vancouver Convention Centre
- The “pavement-to-plaza” at Bute and Robson streets
- The temporary plaza at Cambie Street and 17th Avenue
This pilot project is set to come into effect August 10th and will continue until mid-October. It comes after the city approved a motion to allow public drinking in 22 Vancouver parks.
So, will you be enjoying a drink in one of these locations?
