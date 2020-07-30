Here’s The 4 Public Plazas In Vancouver People Will Be Allowed To Drink

City councillors have approved a pilot project that will allow people to drink at four public plazas in Vancouver.

This new program is a way to give people more places to socialize outdoors, while supporting restaurants that must operate with reduced capacity.

RELATED: Scorching Temperatures Made This B.C. Town The Hottest Place In Canada

The four plazas were chosen due to their proximity to restaurants, transit and washrooms. The locations are:

Vancouver Art Gallery at the north plaza

The Hornby and Hastings streets plaza, near the Vancouver Convention Centre

The “pavement-to-plaza” at Bute and Robson streets

The temporary plaza at Cambie Street and 17th Avenue

This pilot project is set to come into effect August 10th and will continue until mid-October. It comes after the city approved a motion to allow public drinking in 22 Vancouver parks.

So, will you be enjoying a drink in one of these locations?

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.