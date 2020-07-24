Here’s The 22 Vancouver Parks You Might Be Able To Drink In Soon

After much delay in deciding if public drinking will be allowed in parks, the Vancouver Park Board is scheduled to consider a revised and expanded plan.

The board has been considering a pilot program for allowing alcohol consumption in certain parks since before the pandemic, but it has become more urgent in recent months.

RELATED: Sail The High Seas On This Pirate Ship In Vancouver This Summer

“The discussion around allowing alcohol consumption in parks has become more timely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing required in response,” a Park Board report reads.

The initial plan called for drinking to be allowed in certain areas in 10 parks across the city. But some park board members asked staff earlier this month to expand the program and consider one park in each of the city’s 23 neighbourhoods.

With the meeting scheduled for Monday, staff prepared a report that lists 22 sites as possible options.

That list includes these 22 parks:

Collingwood

David Lam

Granville

Kitsilano Beach

Langara

Maple Grove

Memorial West

Pandora

Riverfront

Robson

Rupert

Vanier

Volunteer

Fraser River

John Hendry

Harbour Green

Locarno Beach

Memorial South

New Brighton

Queen Elizabeth

Quilchena

Stanley Park

While some neighbourhoods will have multiple parks, Marpole, Shaughnessy, South Cambie, Strathcona and Victoria-Fraserview would not have designated drinking areas under the new plan.

The report notes that there are some neighbourhoods that didn’t have parks that met the “selection criteria.”

If approved, the pilot program could begin as soon as mid-August and would continue until October 12th. Drinking would be allowed between 11 am-9 pm.

Meanwhile, North Vancouver, the City of White Rock and Port Coquitlam had all previously passed motions to allow public drinking in some areas.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.