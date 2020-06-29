You Can Now Publicly Drink In These Port Coquitlam Spots

Port Coquitlam is yet another Metro Vancouver city to legalize drinking in some public spaces.

The city announced on Friday they’re launching their “Responsible Drinking Pilot” over four months.

“This change will give our residents that are gathering with friends and families for a picnic or celebrating a special occasion the opportunity to enjoy a beverage outdoors safely and responsibly,” Mayor Brad West said in a press release.

But public drinking will only be allowed in seven parks, from dawn to dusk. Those spots are:

Castle

part of Settlers

Gates

Lions

Aggie

Evergreen

Cedar Drive

The Port Coquitlam pilot project is in place until Halloween, where “staff will report back to Council with a recommendation.”

The City of North Vancouver recently passed public drinking in some areas, while White Rock and the City of Vancouver recently passed the motion as well.

