Sail The High Seas On This Pirate Ship In Vancouver This Summer

While travelling may be restricted, you can head off on a new journey this summer with Pirate Adventures.

Located near Granville Island, Pirate Adventures is an interactive theatre cruise for the family. Here, you can jump aboard the pirate ship and join in on activities and a show.

“From the sea battle to walking the plank, you will be amazed as our energetic crew taps into your child’s imagination transforming him or her into a pirate complete with face painting, tattoos, and pirate gear,” reads the website.

Over 75 minutes, guests sail through Granville Island and False Creek waterways. Here, families will search for sunken treasure, discover a treasure map, solve mysteries and survive a mutiny.

Usually, families receive costumes, but due to COVID-19 measures, guests will instead get customized masks and eyepatches. There will be other safety measures in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

There are various times to visit throughout the day, from 11 am-7:45 pm, but reservations are highly recommended. Tickets start at $16 per child and are $30 per adult.

So, what arghh you waiting for?

