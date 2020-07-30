Osoyoos was the hottest place in Canada, Tuesday, as it reached 37.9 degrees.

Things were sweltering hot in the Southern Okanagan community, which is the closest thing Canada has to a hot desert.

The hot weather planted warnings and alerts for parts of the province. And temperatures are expected to remain hot through Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting highs of 35 degrees in the Okanagan Valley, South Thompson, Fraser Canyon and Kootenay regions.

In light of the high temperatures, Environment Canada is urging people to limit their exposure to the sun and to stay hydrated.

While the Lower Mainland does not have any heat alert now, Metro Vancouver did get an alert earlier this week about the city’s first heat wave of the summer.

For Thursday, however, Vancouver may get up to 33 degrees inland.

