You Can Catch A Meteor Shower Over B.C. Next Month

While many look forward to August for the last of the summer weather, it’s also a chance to enjoy some stargazing.

Next month, you can enjoy the Perseid meteor shower in B.C., where there will be 40-50 meteors per hour.

The best time to see them will be after midnight between Tuesday, August 11-13th, according to EarthSky.

“The annual Perseid meteor shower is one of the most beloved meteor showers of the year, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, where the shower peaks on warm summer nights,” states the EarthSky website.

However, it may be a little hard to see all the meteors as the moon is expected to make an appearance. But the shower will still be super bright, so just make sure to keep your eyes to the sky.

So, will you be checking out the meteor shower next month?

