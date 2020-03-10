Winter’s Last Supermoon Just Shone Over Vancouver and It Was Gorgeous (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | March 10, 2020
Culture
Supermoon
Photo: aaronvonhagen / 604 Now Flickr Pool

Winter’s last supermoon shone over Vancouver, Monday night, and the city made sure to get out and capture it. And boy, was it stunning.

March’s supermoon, called the Worm Moon, brought promises to be the biggest and brightest one of the year. And from the photos people shared on social media, it didn’t disappoint.

People from across Metro Vancouver took photos of the view, showing it was just as gorgeous from any spot.

Supermoons appear roughly 14% bigger and 30% brighter than typical full moons. But of course, it doesn’t actually get larger – it’s just closer to Earth.

So, we hope you got out and enjoyed the supermoon!

