Winter’s last supermoon shone over Vancouver, Monday night, and the city made sure to get out and capture it. And boy, was it stunning.

March’s supermoon, called the Worm Moon, brought promises to be the biggest and brightest one of the year. And from the photos people shared on social media, it didn’t disappoint.

People from across Metro Vancouver took photos of the view, showing it was just as gorgeous from any spot.

At least we can see tonight’s moon in #Vancouver. All be it behind a shroud of cloud. ##yvr #SuperMoon pic.twitter.com/819Lm02GwJ — sjglass 🇨🇦 (@UrquhartMP) March 10, 2020

Supermoons appear roughly 14% bigger and 30% brighter than typical full moons. But of course, it doesn’t actually get larger – it’s just closer to Earth.

So, we hope you got out and enjoyed the supermoon!

