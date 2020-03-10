Winter’s last supermoon shone over Vancouver, Monday night, and the city made sure to get out and capture it. And boy, was it stunning.
March’s supermoon, called the Worm Moon, brought promises to be the biggest and brightest one of the year. And from the photos people shared on social media, it didn’t disappoint.
@MountSeymour played host to the #Supermoon tonight and it was a beautiful thing. #moon #WormMoon #NorthVan #NorthVancouver @weathernetwork @miawgordon #ShareYourWeather @kathcupe #vancouver @MyVancouver #Explore @ExploreBC #Play #fun #nature #NaturePhotography #naturelovers pic.twitter.com/V2T0leJVZ6
— Chris Tyrus Parlow (@Manitowan) March 10, 2020
People from across Metro Vancouver took photos of the view, showing it was just as gorgeous from any spot.
At least we can see tonight’s moon in #Vancouver. All be it behind a shroud of cloud. ##yvr #SuperMoon pic.twitter.com/819Lm02GwJ
— sjglass 🇨🇦 (@UrquhartMP) March 10, 2020
Supermoon over YVR, the Vancouver International Airport.#SuperMoon #yvr #moon #PhotoOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/VMtNRIRXDs
— Jamie Melissa Renwick🐦 (@Jamiegrl) March 10, 2020
Full moon #pnw #yvr #vancouver #burnabymountain #supermoon pic.twitter.com/i8BRAWv39T
— Zupa Grochowa (@Grochowa2) March 10, 2020
Supermoons appear roughly 14% bigger and 30% brighter than typical full moons. But of course, it doesn’t actually get larger – it’s just closer to Earth.
🌚 Lunar Lonsdale 🌝 Full Worm Moon over #NorthVancouver. Looking across Burrard Inlet to #LowerLonsdale, Lonsdale Quay and #TheShipyards. Captured from #StanleyPark ~ March 9, 2020 🌚 #Supermoon2020 #FullWormMoon #WormMoon #NorthVan #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/FqgRqJonVV
— SeaSide Signs (@SeaSideSigns) March 10, 2020
So, we hope you got out and enjoyed the supermoon!
Happy Full Moon#WormMoon #vancouver pic.twitter.com/W6rrPRKdJ7
— Robert Morrisey (@theirdear) March 10, 2020
