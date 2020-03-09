There Will Be a Massive Supermoon Over B.C. Tonight

Get ready to see a beautiful site this week, as March’s supermoon is going to shine over B.C.

March’s supermoon, called the Worm Moon, is here and it promises to be the biggest and brightest one of the year.

RELATED: The Weather Network Tells Canadians to “Be Patient” In Long-Term Spring Forecast

This will be the last full moon of the winter and will appear full Monday night, provided the skies stay clear.

Supermoons appear roughly 14% bigger and 30% brighter than typical full moons. But of course, it doesn’t actually get larger – it will just be closer to Earth.

NASA describes the supermoon as a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.

So, make sure to step outside Monday evening for a spectacular view.

For more stories in Vancouver, check out our News section.