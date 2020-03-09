Expect Sunny Skies in This Week’s Forecast With a Chance of Snow

While this week will see plenty of blue skies, you’ll still need a warm coat, as the forecast calls for a chance of snow.

This week will be mostly sunny, with a high of eight degrees Monday afternoon. That will fall over the evening, however. By Tuesday morning, The Weather Forecast predicts a mix of rain and snow, as temperatures hit two degrees.

The mix of snow will turn straight to rain by Tuesday afternoon and Vancouver will see up to 10 millimetres of rain.

But by Wednesday, the sun is expected to return, along with a mix of clouds and seven degrees. By Thursday, the day will be mainly sunny and six degrees.

So make sure this week, you grab your scarf and sunglasses, because spring is slowly on its way.

And if you’re looking for ways to enjoy the weather forecast , check out our March guide.

