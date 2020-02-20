Spring is in the air, which means there are tons of concerts rolling into Vancouver in the near future.

There’s so many great options, but here’s our guide for the best concerts of 2020.

10 Highly Anticipated Vancouver Concerts in 2020

The rock band announced their upcoming tour earlier this month and is set to perform at BC Place Stadium May 12, 2020. Before their official announcement however, the band hinted at its upcoming tour by posting its famous tongue and lips logo on posters and billboards across the city. Mandy Moore Known best for her pop ’90’s tunes and acting career, Mandy Moore is returning with her first tour in 10 years. She’s set to perform May 4, 2020 at Massey Theatre in New Westminster. Backstreet Boys The Backstreet Boys are back! The famous boy band is playing at Rogers Arena, August 9th, 2020. Harry Styles This British heart throb is bringing his “Love On” tour to Vancouver August 23, 2020, at Rogers Arena. Alicia Keys The Girl on Fire singer announced her latest tour last month. You’ll see her in Vancouver August 31, 2020 at Rogers Arena. Camila Cabello Camila Cabello recently announced her “Romance” tour. Of her three Canadian dates, the Havana singer is set to take the Rogers Arena stage on July 29, 2020. Steel Panther Hair metal band Steel Panther is coming to Vancouver to perform not one, but three shows in March. You can catch them March 12-14 at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver. The Lumineers Indie-folk band, The Lumineers, recently announced their North American tour, with several shows across Canada. That includes a Vancouver date at Rogers Arena, September 8, 2020. Billie Eilish The teen sensation announced her international tour, which includes just one Canadian date – in Vancouver. She’s playing Rogers Arena April 11, 2020. Janet Jackson Janet Jackson is hitting the road this summer, with a tour date set for here in Vancouver. The All for You singer is playing at Rogers Arena on August 22, 2020. So, which concerts in Vancouver are you most looking forward to? For more events in the city, check out our Events section.