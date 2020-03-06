44 Things To Do & See Across Metro Vancouver This March

Spring is almost here, which means there are tons of things to do this month to get out and enjoy the warmer days. Or at least, to bide your time before the sun arrives for good.

Here are are 44 things to do this around Vancouver March:

Tuesday, March 3

Vancouver International Women in Film

About: In celebration of International Women’s Day, this women’s organization is hosting several days of films by women and by those who identify as women.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Lights to the Lodge Snowshoeing Experience

About: This snowshoeing adventure is a chance to check out the beautiful lights spread around Grouse Mountain for a magical evening.

Time: 5 pm

Cost: $34

Kim’s Convenience

About: Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. The popular CBC show of the same name is based off this play, and it’s coming to Vancouver.

Time: 3 & 8 pm

Cost: $15+

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Wednesday, March 4

Brewchella Brew & Beverage Festival

About: Brewchella Beer & Beverage Festival is coming to Vancouver this month. With 20 new drinks to try, the festival will feature more than 100 beers on tap.

Time: 5-8 pm

Cost: $15

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Kim’s Convenience

About: Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. The popular CBC show of the same name is based off this play, and it’s coming to Vancouver.

Time: 3 & 8 pm

Cost: $15+

Lights to the Lodge Snowshoeing Experience

About: This snowshoeing adventure is a chance to check out the beautiful lights spread around Grouse Mountain for a magical evening.

Time: 5 pm

Cost: $34

Vancouver International Women in Film

About: In celebration of International Women’s Day, this women’s organization is hosting several days of films by women and by those who identify as women.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canucks Game

About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Thursday, March 5

The Strokes

About: Indie band The Strokes is playing at Rogers Arena, as part of their latest tour. And pop band Alvvays is opening up for the early-2000s band.

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: $49.50+

Vancouver International Women in Film

About: In celebration of International Women’s Day, this women’s organization is hosting several days of films by women and by those who identify as women.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Lights to the Lodge Snowshoeing Experience

About: This snowshoeing adventure is a chance to check out the beautiful lights spread around Grouse Mountain for a magical evening.

Time: 5 pm

Cost: $34

Kim’s Convenience

About: Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. The popular CBC show of the same name is based off this play, and it’s coming to Vancouver.

Time: 3 & 8 pm

Cost: $15+

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Friday, March 6

Eric Nam

About: Korean-American singer Eric Nam is hitting the Vogue Theatre this month, as part of his Before We Begin world tour.

Time: 7 pm

Cost: $45+

Vancouver Canucks Game

About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: The Vancity SBK (Salsa Bachata Kizomba) Fest is returning this year and it’s bringing more than 40 international artists with it. During this three-day event, you’ll see renown artists perform in several unique shows, before you get on the dance floor yourself.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Women in Film

About: In celebration of International Women’s Day, this women’s organization is hosting several days of films by women and by those who identify as women.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Lights to the Lodge Snowshoeing Experience

About: This snowshoeing adventure is a chance to check out the beautiful lights spread around Grouse Mountain for a magical evening.

Time: 5 pm

Cost: $34

Kim’s Convenience

About: Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. The popular CBC show of the same name is based off this play, and it’s coming to Vancouver.

Time: 3 & 8 pm

Cost: $15+

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Saturday, March 7

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Burnaby is brewing up an exciting event next month, with the return of Vancouver Tea Festival. The annual event is in its sixth year and will feature at least 20 vendors who are expert tea connoisseurs.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm, 11 am – 4 pm

Cost: $7-18

I Heart Tulips

About: Metropolis at Metrotown is hosting the largest one-day indoor tulip display this month, in anticipation of the spring. The mall is hosting the second event, featuring 14,000 tulips.

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Cost: Free

Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival

About: During this one-day event, you can sample drinks from some of 50 breweries, cider houses and distilleries. So drink up and grab a bite from the food trucks onsite to keep you going.

Time: 2 – 10 pm

Cost: $49.50

New West Winter Farmers’ Market

About: Join the winter farmers’ market for some good eats and live music. You can even bring in some of your old cookbooks and trade them in at the cookbook exchange.

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Cost: Free

Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market

About: Burnaby’s artisant farmers’ market features vendors with fresh food, as well as live music for a day of shopping.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Free

About: The Vancity SBK (Salsa Bachata Kizomba) Fest is returning this year and it’s bringing more than 40 international artists with it. During this three-day event, you’ll see renown artists perform in several unique shows, before you get on the dance floor yourself.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Women in Film

About: In celebration of International Women’s Day, this women’s organization is hosting several days of films by women and by those who identify as women.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Riley Park and Nat Bailey Stadium Farmers’ Market

About: Happening year-round, you can rely on the Riley Park Farmers’ Market to pick up fresh vegetables, fruits and meats along with baked goods and crafts.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Free

About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Cost: $5

Lights to the Lodge Snowshoeing Experience

About: This snowshoeing adventure is a chance to check out the beautiful lights spread around Grouse Mountain for a magical evening.

Time: 5 pm

Cost: $34

Kim’s Convenience

About:Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. The popular CBC show of the same name is based off this play, and it’s coming to Vancouver.

Time: 3 & 8 pm

Cost: $15+

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Sunday, March 8

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Burnaby is brewing up an exciting event next month, with the return of Vancouver Tea Festival. The annual event is in its sixth year and will feature at least 20 vendors who are expert tea connoisseurs.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm, 11 am – 4 pm

Cost: $7-18

About: The Vancity SBK (Salsa Bachata Kizomba) Fest is returning this year and it’s bringing more than 40 international artists with it. During this three-day event, you’ll see renown artists perform in several unique shows, before you get on the dance floor yourself.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market

About: In its 12th year, the weekly farmers’ market brings together vendors of fresh vegetables, baked goods and artisan crafts.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canucks Game

About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Women in Film

About: In celebration of International Women’s Day, this women’s organization is hosting several days of films by women and by those who identify as women.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Cost: $5

Kim’s Convenience

About: Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. The popular CBC show of the same name is based off this play, and it’s coming to Vancouver.

Time: 3 & 8 pm

Cost: $15+

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Monday, March 9

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

The Curry Cup

About: Ten chefs come together this month for a cook-off and the theme is curry. For this seventh annual event, you can try the different varieties and vote for the best.

Time: 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Tuesday, March 10

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canucks Game

About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Wednesday, March 11

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: The Growing Room Literary & Arts Festival is hosting more than 50 events with boundary-defying talent. It’s a cross-genre celebration, featuring more than 85 nationally-renowned authors, poets, filmmakers, comedians, dancers and artists from across the country.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Thursday, March 12

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

My Dad Wrote a Porno

About: After becoming a critically-acclaimed HBO comedy special and an award-winning podcast, My Dad Wrote a Porno is coming to Queen Elizabeth Theatre with a live show.

Time: 7 pm

Cost: Varies

Grace Potter

About: Singer- songwriter Grace Potter is on tour with her latest album, Daylight. And soon, she’ll be bringing it to the Commodore Ballroom.

Time: 8 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Returning to the days of glam rock and hair metal, Steel Panther is performing at the Show Theatre inside Hard Rock Casino Vancouver for not one, not two, but three shows this March.

Time: 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Cost: Starts at $49.50 (plus service charges)

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Friday, March 13

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Bob Saget

About: Known best for his role on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bob Saget is bringing his comedy to Vancouver at River Rock Casino.

Time: 8 pm

Cost: Starting at $79.50

Vancouver Giants

About: Watch as the Vancouver Giants continue their WHL season in Langley.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Returning to the days of glam rock and hair metal, Steel Panther is performing at the Show Theatre inside Hard Rock Casino Vancouver for not one, not two, but three shows this March.

Time: 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Cost: Starts at $49.50 (plus service charges)

Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver

About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Saturday, March 14

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: If you love monster trucks then this event coming to the Pacific Coliseum will be your jam. Monster Jam is coming to Vancouver this month, for an action-packed motorsports experience.

Time: Varies

Cost: Starts at $16

BMO St. Patrick’s Day 5K

About: This St. Patrick’s Day, register for the 15th annual BMO St. Patrick’s Day 5k and put a little Irish in your step.

Time: 9:30 am

Cost: Free

Unicorn Ball

About: The Vancouver Pride Society introduces the Unicorn Ball, with DJs and live performances for drag queens and burlesque dancers.

Time: 8:00 pm

Cost: $30

Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids

About: Watch as the Whitecaps face off Colorado Rapids at BC Place.

Time: 4 pm

Cost: Varies

Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market

About: Burnaby’s artisant farmers’ market features vendors with fresh food, as well as live music for a day of shopping.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Free

About: Returning to the days of glam rock and hair metal, Steel Panther is performing at the Show Theatre inside Hard Rock Casino Vancouver for not one, not two, but three shows this March.

Time: 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Cost: Starts at $49.50 (plus service charges)

Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver

About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: Varies

Riley Park and Nat Bailey Stadium Farmers’ Market

About: Happening year-round, you can rely on the Riley Park Farmers’ Market to pick up fresh vegetables, fruits and meats along with baked goods and crafts.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Free

About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Cost: $5

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Sunday, March 15

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Giants

About: Watch as the Vancouver Giants continue their WHL season in Langley.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canucks Game

About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March. The team plays off against Winnipeg Jets.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Cost: $5

Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market

About: In its 12th year, the weekly farmers’ market brings together vendors of fresh vegetables, baked goods and artisan crafts.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Monday, March 16

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24

Tuesday, March 17

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver

About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Wednesday, March 18

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canucks Game

About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Giants Game

About: Watch as the Vancouver Giants continue their WHL season in Langley. On March 18th, they play against Kamloops Blazers.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Ladies Against Humanity

About: The Fictionals Comedy Co. present the annual Ladies Against Humanity special at the Rio Theatre. Some of the funniest women in Vancouver will celebrate kick-ass women everywhere through hilarious improv scenes.

Time: 8 pm

Cost: $12

Grandson

About: Winner of the SOCAN Songwriting Prize, the Toronto musician is performing this month at the Commodore Ballroom.

Time: 8 pm

Cost: Starts at $36

Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver

About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Thursday, March 19

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver

About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

Friday, March 20

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Giants

About: Watch as the Vancouver Giants continue their WHL season in Langley. On March 20th, they play against Kelowna Rockets.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver

About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Western Canada’s largest indoor carnival, Playdome, is for returning for spring break at BC Place.The nine-day festival is complete with 45 rides and attractions, alongside games and treats.

Time: 10 am – 10 pm most days

Cost: $36

About: If you love the 1980’s, this 19+ party will be your jam. Astoria is hosting a dance party that celebrates the most fun elements of that decade.

Time: 9 pm

Cost: Starts at $8

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Saturday, March 21

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver

About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: Varies

East Side Flea Market

About: Join the East Side Flea Market that’s more than just food. The event features more than 50 vendors, as well as live music and arcade games.

Time: 11 am

Cost: Free

New West Winter Farmers’ Market

About: Join the winter farmers’ market for some good eats and live music. You can even bring in some of your old cookbooks and trade them in at the cookbook exchange.

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Cost: Free

Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market

About: Burnaby’s artisant farmers’ market features vendors with fresh food, as well as live music for a day of shopping.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Free

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Cost: $5

Riley Park and Nat Bailey Stadium Farmers’ Market

About: Happening year-round, you can rely on the Riley Park Farmers’ Market to pick up fresh vegetables, fruits and meats along with baked goods and crafts.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Free

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Sunday, March 22

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market

About: In its 12th year, the weekly farmers’ market brings together vendors of fresh vegetables, baked goods and artisan crafts.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Cost: $5

Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver

About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Monday, March 23

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Tuesday, March 24

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Wednesday, March 25

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canucks Game

About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Auto Show

About: In the 100th annual Vancouver International Auto Show, the world’s top brands will show off their latest models and concepts. Check out hundreds of cars and talks through a series of events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Thursday, March 26

Vancouver International Auto Show

About: In the 100th annual Vancouver International Auto Show, the world’s top brands will show off their latest models and concepts. Check out hundreds of cars and talks through a series of events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

The Blue Stones

About: Alternative Rock duo The Blue Stones is off on their Hidden Gems tour and now they’re set to perform at the Biltmore, this month.

Time: 7 pm

Cost: $14.99

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Friday, March 27

Vancouver International Auto Show

About: In the 100th annual Vancouver International Auto Show, the world’s top brands will show off their latest models and concepts. Check out hundreds of cars and talks through a series of events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canucks Game

About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March. The team plays off against Calgary Flames.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Saturday, March 28

Vancouver International Auto Show

About: In the 100th annual Vancouver International Auto Show, the world’s top brands will show off their latest models and concepts. Check out hundreds of cars and talks through a series of events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canucks Game

About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market

About: Burnaby’s artisant farmers’ market features vendors with fresh food, as well as live music for a day of shopping.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Free

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

Riley Park and Nat Bailey Stadium Farmers’ Market

About: Happening year-round, you can rely on the Riley Park Farmers’ Market to pick up fresh vegetables, fruits and meats along with baked goods and crafts.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Free

About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Cost: $5

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Sunday, March 29

Stuff You Should Know Live

About: The award-winning podcast is touring a live show, with a top at Vancouver’s Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. The show’s duo talk about everything from history to science and more.

Time: 7 pm

Cost: Starts at $35.50

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market

About: In its 12th year, the weekly farmers’ market brings together vendors of fresh vegetables, baked goods and artisan crafts.

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Varies

About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Cost: $5

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Monday, March 30

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

Tuesday, March 31

Luminescence V

About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Free

Michelle Obama Keynote

About: If you’re a fan of this former First Lady, then you’re in luck – Michelle Obama is coming to B.C. next month. Obama will speak to audiences in a moderated discussion in Victoria

Time:

Cost:

About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.

Time: Varies

Cost: $19.99

About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Cost: $24+

So, what event are you most excited for?

For more things happening around the city, check out our Events section.