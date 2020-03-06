44 Things To Do & See Across Metro Vancouver This March

Spring is almost here, which means there are tons of things to do this month to get out and enjoy the warmer days. Or at least, to bide your time before the sun arrives for good.
Here are are 44 things to do this around Vancouver March:
Tuesday, March 3
Vancouver International Women in Film
About: In celebration of International Women’s Day, this women’s organization is hosting several days of films by women and by those who identify as women.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Lights to the Lodge Snowshoeing Experience
About: This snowshoeing adventure is a chance to check out the beautiful lights spread around Grouse Mountain for a magical evening.
Time: 5 pm
Cost: $34
Kim’s Convenience
About: Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. The popular CBC show of the same name is based off this play, and it’s coming to Vancouver.
Time: 3 & 8 pm
Cost: $15+
Science World LEGO exhibit
About: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020 Right now, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. The exhibit, Towers of Tomorrow presents 20 replicas, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in the United Arab Emirates.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vallea Lumina
About: Until April 2020 If you didn’t get enough of Vallea Lumina in the summer, then rejoice, because it’s open throughout the winter too. The adventure group has added light installations, so expect an even more magical experience this month.
Time: Varies
Cost: $19.99
Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds
About: Until May 24 Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Cost: $24+
Wednesday, March 4
Brewchella Brew & Beverage Festival
About: Brewchella Beer & Beverage Festival is coming to Vancouver this month. With 20 new drinks to try, the festival will feature more than 100 beers on tap.
Time: 5-8 pm
Cost: $15
Vancouver Canucks Game
About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Thursday, March 5
The Strokes
About: Indie band The Strokes is playing at Rogers Arena, as part of their latest tour. And pop band Alvvays is opening up for the early-2000s band.
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost: $49.50+
Friday, March 6
Eric Nam
About: Korean-American singer Eric Nam is hitting the Vogue Theatre this month, as part of his Before We Begin world tour.
Time: 7 pm
Cost: $45+
Vancouver Canucks Game
About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancity SBK Fest
About: The Vancity SBK (Salsa Bachata Kizomba) Fest is returning this year and it’s bringing more than 40 international artists with it. During this three-day event, you’ll see renown artists perform in several unique shows, before you get on the dance floor yourself.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Saturday, March 7
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Tea Festival
About: Burnaby is brewing up an exciting event next month, with the return of Vancouver Tea Festival. The annual event is in its sixth year and will feature at least 20 vendors who are expert tea connoisseurs.
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, 11 am – 4 pm
Cost: $7-18
I Heart Tulips
About: Metropolis at Metrotown is hosting the largest one-day indoor tulip display this month, in anticipation of the spring. The mall is hosting the second event, featuring 14,000 tulips.
Time: 10 am – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival
About: During this one-day event, you can sample drinks from some of 50 breweries, cider houses and distilleries. So drink up and grab a bite from the food trucks onsite to keep you going.
Time: 2 – 10 pm
Cost: $49.50
New West Winter Farmers’ Market
About: Join the winter farmers’ market for some good eats and live music. You can even bring in some of your old cookbooks and trade them in at the cookbook exchange.
Time: 11 am – 3 pm
Cost: Free
Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market
About: Burnaby’s artisant farmers’ market features vendors with fresh food, as well as live music for a day of shopping.
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Cost: Free
Vancity SBK Fest
About: The Vancity SBK (Salsa Bachata Kizomba) Fest is returning this year and it’s bringing more than 40 international artists with it. During this three-day event, you’ll see renown artists perform in several unique shows, before you get on the dance floor yourself.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Riley Park and Nat Bailey Stadium Farmers’ Market
About: Happening year-round, you can rely on the Riley Park Farmers’ Market to pick up fresh vegetables, fruits and meats along with baked goods and crafts.
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Cost: Free
Urban Grind
About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.
Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm
Cost: $5
Sunday, March 8
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Tea Festival
About: Burnaby is brewing up an exciting event next month, with the return of Vancouver Tea Festival. The annual event is in its sixth year and will feature at least 20 vendors who are expert tea connoisseurs.
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, 11 am – 4 pm
Cost: $7-18
Vancity SBK Fest
About: The Vancity SBK (Salsa Bachata Kizomba) Fest is returning this year and it’s bringing more than 40 international artists with it. During this three-day event, you’ll see renown artists perform in several unique shows, before you get on the dance floor yourself.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market
About: In its 12th year, the weekly farmers’ market brings together vendors of fresh vegetables, baked goods and artisan crafts.
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Canucks Game
About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Monday, March 9
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
The Curry Cup
About: Ten chefs come together this month for a cook-off and the theme is curry. For this seventh annual event, you can try the different varieties and vote for the best.
Time: 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Cost: Varies
Tuesday, March 10
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Canucks Game
About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Wednesday, March 11
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Growing Room Festival
About: The Growing Room Literary & Arts Festival is hosting more than 50 events with boundary-defying talent. It’s a cross-genre celebration, featuring more than 85 nationally-renowned authors, poets, filmmakers, comedians, dancers and artists from across the country.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Thursday, March 12
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
My Dad Wrote a Porno
About: After becoming a critically-acclaimed HBO comedy special and an award-winning podcast, My Dad Wrote a Porno is coming to Queen Elizabeth Theatre with a live show.
Time: 7 pm
Cost: Varies
Grace Potter
About: Singer- songwriter Grace Potter is on tour with her latest album, Daylight. And soon, she’ll be bringing it to the Commodore Ballroom.
Time: 8 pm
Cost: Varies
Steel Panther at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver
About: Returning to the days of glam rock and hair metal, Steel Panther is performing at the Show Theatre inside Hard Rock Casino Vancouver for not one, not two, but three shows this March.
Time: 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Cost: Starts at $49.50 (plus service charges)
Friday, March 13
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Bob Saget
About: Known best for his role on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bob Saget is bringing his comedy to Vancouver at River Rock Casino.
Time: 8 pm
Cost: Starting at $79.50
Vancouver Giants
About: Watch as the Vancouver Giants continue their WHL season in Langley.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Steel Panther at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver
About: Returning to the days of glam rock and hair metal, Steel Panther is performing at the Show Theatre inside Hard Rock Casino Vancouver for not one, not two, but three shows this March.
Time: 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Cost: Starts at $49.50 (plus service charges)
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost: Varies
Saturday, March 14
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Monster Jam
About: If you love monster trucks then this event coming to the Pacific Coliseum will be your jam. Monster Jam is coming to Vancouver this month, for an action-packed motorsports experience.
Time: Varies
Cost: Starts at $16
BMO St. Patrick’s Day 5K
About: This St. Patrick’s Day, register for the 15th annual BMO St. Patrick’s Day 5k and put a little Irish in your step.
Time: 9:30 am
Cost: Free
Unicorn Ball
About: The Vancouver Pride Society introduces the Unicorn Ball, with DJs and live performances for drag queens and burlesque dancers.
Time: 8:00 pm
Cost: $30
Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids
About: Watch as the Whitecaps face off Colorado Rapids at BC Place.
Time: 4 pm
Cost: Varies
Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market
About: Burnaby’s artisant farmers’ market features vendors with fresh food, as well as live music for a day of shopping.
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Cost: Free
Steel Panther at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver
About: Returning to the days of glam rock and hair metal, Steel Panther is performing at the Show Theatre inside Hard Rock Casino Vancouver for not one, not two, but three shows this March.
Time: 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Cost: Starts at $49.50 (plus service charges)
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost: Varies
Sunday, March 15
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Giants
About: Watch as the Vancouver Giants continue their WHL season in Langley.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Canucks Game
About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March. The team plays off against Winnipeg Jets.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Monday, March 16
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Tuesday, March 17
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost: Varies
Wednesday, March 18
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Canucks Game
About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Giants Game
About: Watch as the Vancouver Giants continue their WHL season in Langley. On March 18th, they play against Kamloops Blazers.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Ladies Against Humanity
About: The Fictionals Comedy Co. present the annual Ladies Against Humanity special at the Rio Theatre. Some of the funniest women in Vancouver will celebrate kick-ass women everywhere through hilarious improv scenes.
Time: 8 pm
Cost: $12
Grandson
About: Winner of the SOCAN Songwriting Prize, the Toronto musician is performing this month at the Commodore Ballroom.
Time: 8 pm
Cost: Starts at $36
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost: Varies
Thursday, March 19
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost: Varies
Friday, March 20
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Giants
About: Watch as the Vancouver Giants continue their WHL season in Langley. On March 20th, they play against Kelowna Rockets.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost: Varies
Playdome
About: Western Canada’s largest indoor carnival, Playdome, is for returning for spring break at BC Place.The nine-day festival is complete with 45 rides and attractions, alongside games and treats.
Time: 10 am – 10 pm most days
Cost: $36
Galaxion Retro Dance Party
About: If you love the 1980’s, this 19+ party will be your jam. Astoria is hosting a dance party that celebrates the most fun elements of that decade.
Time: 9 pm
Cost: Starts at $8
Saturday, March 21
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost: Varies
East Side Flea Market
About: Join the East Side Flea Market that’s more than just food. The event features more than 50 vendors, as well as live music and arcade games.
Time: 11 am
Cost: Free
New West Winter Farmers’ Market
About: Join the winter farmers’ market for some good eats and live music. You can even bring in some of your old cookbooks and trade them in at the cookbook exchange.
Time: 11 am – 3 pm
Cost: Free
Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market
About: Burnaby’s artisant farmers’ market features vendors with fresh food, as well as live music for a day of shopping.
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Cost: Free
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Urban Grind
About: Every weekend this month, Harbour Centre’s Urban Grind returns for its sixth year. There will be five Tuesdays for Vancouverites to get their heart rates up by climbing the stairs to the Vancouver Lookout.
Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm
Cost: $5
Riley Park and Nat Bailey Stadium Farmers’ Market
About: Happening year-round, you can rely on the Riley Park Farmers’ Market to pick up fresh vegetables, fruits and meats along with baked goods and crafts.
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Cost: Free
Sunday, March 22
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market
About: In its 12th year, the weekly farmers’ market brings together vendors of fresh vegetables, baked goods and artisan crafts.
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Cost: Varies
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
About: This show lets you look back at culture in ancient China through classical Chinese dance. It brings together stories of legends with fantastical costumes and an orchestra.
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost: Varies
Monday, March 23
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Tuesday, March 24
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Wednesday, March 25
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Canucks Game
About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver International Auto Show
About: In the 100th annual Vancouver International Auto Show, the world’s top brands will show off their latest models and concepts. Check out hundreds of cars and talks through a series of events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Thursday, March 26
Vancouver International Auto Show
About: In the 100th annual Vancouver International Auto Show, the world’s top brands will show off their latest models and concepts. Check out hundreds of cars and talks through a series of events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
The Blue Stones
About: Alternative Rock duo The Blue Stones is off on their Hidden Gems tour and now they’re set to perform at the Biltmore, this month.
Time: 7 pm
Cost: $14.99
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Friday, March 27
Vancouver International Auto Show
About: In the 100th annual Vancouver International Auto Show, the world’s top brands will show off their latest models and concepts. Check out hundreds of cars and talks through a series of events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Canucks Game
About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March. The team plays off against Calgary Flames.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Saturday, March 28
Vancouver International Auto Show
About: In the 100th annual Vancouver International Auto Show, the world’s top brands will show off their latest models and concepts. Check out hundreds of cars and talks through a series of events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver International Dance Festival
About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks. It brings together shows as well as art exhibits and workshops, with several free events.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Vancouver Canucks Game
About: Watch the Canucks continue their NHL season with games at Rogers Arena throughout March.
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market
About: Burnaby’s artisant farmers’ market features vendors with fresh food, as well as live music for a day of shopping.
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Cost: Free
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Sunday, March 29
Stuff You Should Know Live
About: The award-winning podcast is touring a live show, with a top at Vancouver’s Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. The show’s duo talk about everything from history to science and more.
Time: 7 pm
Cost: Starts at $35.50
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Monday, March 30
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Tuesday, March 31
Luminescence V
About: This group exhibits combines artists who look at how to use light in 2D and 3D creations. Peruse the unique work by local artists.
Time: 12 pm – 4 pm
Cost: Free
Michelle Obama Keynote
About: If you’re a fan of this former First Lady, then you’re in luck – Michelle Obama is coming to B.C. next month. Obama will speak to audiences in a moderated discussion in Victoria
Time:
Cost:
