Metro Vancouver Is Experiencing Its First Heat Wave Of The Summer

Metro Vancouver is experiencing its first heat wave, according to an alert by Environment Canada.

The special weather statement is in effect for several Metro Vancouver communities, saying there will be daytime maximums reaching the low 30s.

The city will see temperatures lower on Tuesday, but it will remain relatively high at 24 degrees, with 28 degrees inland. Wednesday will lower to 24 degrees, while Thursday will see 27 degrees.

By Friday, you can expect cooler temperatures at 23 degrees with sun and some clouds. That will continue on through the weekend, predicts the forecast.

The alert is in effect for these communities:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Environment Canada advises people to stay cool and hydrated amid the heat wave, especially between 1-5 pm each day. It also suggests limiting outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening, while wearing loose lightweight clothing.

And while the pandemic is ongoing, be sure to social distance even when you’re outside enjoying the sun.

