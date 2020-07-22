Huge Crowds Seen At Vancouver Beach With No Social Distancing

As B.C. sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases, people in Vancouver have been heading to the beach and forgoing social distancing measures.

Many have taken videos and photos of the crowds at popular locations and posted them online.

That includes videos of a drum circle in Stanley Park, Tuesday night, which shows a crowd with more than 50 people gathering at Third Beach.

دیروز رفته بودم دوچرخه سواری تو #StanleyPark با صحنه عجیبی مواجه شدم . از نزدیک شدن به #thirdbeach خودداری کنین #coronavirus #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/wmyVrgk2cW — Fari (@farideh_kh) July 22, 2020

Shame to all of you in the huge crowd at #ThirdBeach last night. Hope you are spending the next 2 weeks in #Quarantine. Your carelessness is unjustifiable. #Vancouver https://t.co/p1kQcCfSAk — Melanie (@mecreative) July 22, 2020

Gatherings of more than 50 people are still banned in B.C., even if they are outdoors, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The drum circle comes days after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged people to be more responsible when it comes to social events.

Over the weekend, the province saw 102 COVID-19 cases, while Dr. Henry reported 30 new cases on Tuesday. She warned that there could be “explosive” numbers of cases, if people are not careful.

There have been several incidents of COVID-19 exposure, in recent weeks, on airplanes, restaurants and in strip clubs.

