Most B.C. Residents Think Students Should Wear Masks When Returning To School

When schools are back in session, most British Columbians think children should return with masks.
A recent study by Leger showed about three-quarters of B.C. residents think students should be required to wear masks at school, either all the time or during lunch and recess breaks.
However, only six out of 10 Canadians think students should wear masks during school.
“The more we consider this potential for making masks mandatory, the more I think parents will probably find that the masks should be mandatory in schools, as well,” said Leger Vice President Christian Borque.
Of the national numbers, about 60% of Canadians worry about kids heading back to class this September, while 59% support a hybrid school week with some in-class instruction and some at-home learning. B.C. is planning to return to more in-class instruction, if it is safe to do so.
Classrooms had originally closed in March until June, where parents had the option of sending their children back part-time with reduced numbers in the classroom.
The province has seen a spike in cases recently, which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said could result in “explosive numbers,” if people aren’t careful.
