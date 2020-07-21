B.C. Is At Risk Of ‘Explosive Growth’ in COVID-19 Cases

After health officials announced 102 new COVID-19 cases, B.C. is at the risk of suffering from an “explosive growth.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix delivered the news, Monday. They said the surge of cases is partly due to younger people attending parties and events without taking proper precautions.

“What this shows is that we do have a possibility of having explosive growth in our outbreak here in B.C. if we’re not careful in how we progress over the summer,” said Dr. Henry.

The province has seen a number of COVID-19 exposure incidents over the last few weeks. That includes incidents in Kelowna, at restaurants and on flights.

The latest jump in cases is the most B.C. has seen since May 26th. This comes weeks after the province entered Phase 3 of its Restart plan, meaning many businesses have reopened and people have been out more.

“The challenge now is we’re no longer having safe connections, and that is what is spreading this virus,” said Dr. Henry. “We’re seeing parties, small groups of people going together to restaurants and bars and clubs but also in houseboats, in resorts, at private homes. And the challenge with that is we may not know those people we’re in close contact with.”

Currently, B.C. has 3,300 COVID-19 cases.

