Two Private Parties Source of Kelowna COVID-19 Outbreak, Say Officials

After health officials issued warnings about a possible COVID-19 exposure, they have now pointed to private parties as the source of the spread.

B.C.’s Interior Health Authority had issued a warning, Friday, about eight people who tested positive for COVID-19. Those people had spent time in several downtown Kelowna areas, with six of those being outside residents. Those six live in the Lower Mainland, specifically in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

It turns out the new cases all originated from private parties held on Canada Day, where most of the people were in their 20’s and 30’s.

“People have to show good judgement with respect to events,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Whether we are going to a party when we travel or when we go to a party at home, the same concerns, the same risks apply.”

Interior Health Authority have labelled these spots as the source for the exposure:

Discovery Bay resort from July 1-5th

Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge On July 1st

Cactus Club, #1-1370 Water St., from July 3-6th

Pace Spin Studio, #5-1717 Harvey Ave, from July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9th

The health officials also warned about possible exposure on several flights landing at YVR Airport, including one from Kelowna.

Featured photo: Stuart Madden / Flickr

