COVID-19 Exposure Warning Issued For 4 More Flights That Landed At YVR

Health officials have issued four more warnings about possible COVID-19 exposure on flights landing at YVR Airport. The health authority added a local flight to the list, which flew from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6th.

Anyone who was on the Air Canada flight No.8421 is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

BCCDC is also warning people about possible exposure on a flight from Montreal to Vancouver on July 8th. This was Air Canada flight No. 311.

In addition, BCCDC has issuing COVID-19 exposure warnings for these international flights:

July 6 Dallas to Vancouver, Flight No. 1270

July 7 San Francisco to Vancouver, Flight No. 375

This news comes after two major Canadian airlines, Air Canada and WestJet, recently announced changes to eliminate physical distancing on flights.

B.C. is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as health officials announced 62 new cases from Friday to Monday. Kelowna has faced several warnings about possible COVID-19 exposure, in the downtown and waterfront area between June 25-July 6th.

