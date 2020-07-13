Canada Is Adding Health Officials To U.S. Border Crossing To Test For COVID-19

As the number of travellers at the border increases, Canada is adding health officials to test people for COVID-19.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is adding employees at 36 points of entry, at the busiest crossings.

RELATED: The U.S. Is Trying To Convince Canada To Reopen The Border

“PHAC officials, including quarantine officers, clinical screening officers and screening officers will be on-site to screen travellers entering Canada at these ports of entry,” said Tammy Jarbeau, a Health Canada spokesperson to CBC News.

Traffic between the two countries has dropped since the border closed to non-essential travel on March 21st. But there have been a few increases, as the federal government allowed immediate family members to visit each other.

Vancouver has also seen an increase in Americans staying at hotels, as many have said they are on their way to Alaska.

As Canada currently has 108,000 cases of COVID-19, the U.S. has 3.37 million cases.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.

Featured photo: Penn State Health / Flickr