This COVID-19 Cases Map Will Make Canadians Happy The Border Is Closed

If anyone is hoping the Canada-U.S. border will reopen soon, a new map showing the number of COVID-19 cases across North America may make you think twice.

John Hopkins University recently published a map, highlighting the number of COVID-19 cases in each state, province and territory.

While the Canadian side of the map is mostly clear with some red dots, the U.S. is mostly red, as the number of COVID-19 cases rise by the thousands there each day.

What the map shows is not as stark as it looks, however. John Hopkins University tracks the number of cases in each U.S. city, while it groups all of Canada’s cases into a single point in each province. If the university mapped Canada’s cases in the same way as the U.S., there would be more red spread across Canada’s side of the map.

But that’s not to say that the U.S. doesn’t have far more cases than Canada.

Canada has 106,000 COVID-19 cases, while the U.S. has 3.1 million—which is about a quarter of the world’s total numbers.

The Canada-U.S. border is set to remain closed until July 21st, with that likely extending until at least September.

