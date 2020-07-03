Americans Travelling To Alaska Have Been Staying in Vancouver Hotels

Despite the Canada-U.S. borders being closed, many Americans are still stopping at Vancouver hotels on the way to Alaska.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he is aware and concerned about these reports. As the number of U.S. cases continue to climb, Horgan is hoping to bring the B.C. stops to an end, by ensuring border security is maintained in the province.

“We want to ensure that Alaskans can get home safely, but we also want to protect the work that all British Columbians have done to flatten the curve on COVID-19,” Horgan said.

The premier pointed out the U.S. is seeing outbreaks in Washington state, California, Arizona and Texas.

The U.S.saw an all-time high of cases Thursday, with 50,000 reported that day alone. While Canada has 105,000 COVID-19 cases, the U.S. has 2.86 million cases.

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed until July 21st with a likely extension.

