The U.S. Is Trying To Convince Canada To Reopen The Border

Despite the constant growing of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., Congress members are trying to get Canada to reopen its borders.

A bipartisan group of 29 federal lawmakers sent a letter to Public Safety Minister Bill Blaire and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. It asked for the countries to plan for phasing in a reopening of the border.

“We hope that our legacy of binational cooperation would lend to the development of a thorough plan to protect the health of our shared communities and reinvigorate them in this time of recovery,” the letter reads.

The Canada-U.S. border was originally shut down to all non-essential travel March 21st. The border closure has seen several extensions and will remain closed until July 21st. That will likely see another extension until the end of summer.

While Canada has about 107,000 COVID-19 cases, the U.S. has about 3.17 million cases.

