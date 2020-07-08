B.C. Reiterates Border With U.S. Will Likely Remain Closed Through Summer

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the U.S., B.C. health officials have made it clear the border won’t open up again anytime soon.

Provincial health official Dr. Bonnie Henry said, Monday, health officials are, “very concerned” about the number of cases in the U.S.

“It’s important to remember it’s not just the issue of people visiting Canada,” said health minister Adrian Dix. “It’s Canadians visiting the United States that would not be possible at this point.”

Yet, B.C. is still seeing a lot of travel between the two countries, as many Americans are driving through the province, saying they’re on their way to Alaska.

The Canada-U.S. border is currently closed to non-essential travel, with exceptions for immediate family members.

The border closure is in place until July 21st, but it will likely see another extension.

While Canada currently has 106,000 COVID-19 cases, the US has 3.05 million cases.

