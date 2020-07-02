Four Recent Flights To YVR May Have Been Exposed To COVID-19

Health authorities are warning recent travellers who came into YVR Airport that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is asking anyone who flew into the airport to monitor for symptoms and self-isolate for 14 days.

According to the centre, the flights with a possible outbreak are:

June 3, Delta flight 3898 from Seattle

June 16, Air Canada flight 217 from Saskatoon

June 18, Air Canada flight 557 from Los Angeles

June 21, Flair Airlines flight 8102 from Toronto

This news comes days after WestJet and Air Canada announced they are scrapping inflight distancing policies. The airlines said they have returned to normal capacity, as of July 1st.

BCCDC has not released the number of COVID-19 positive passengers.

