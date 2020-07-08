Second Vancouver Strip Club Forced To Close After COVID-19 Exposure

Vancouver Coastal Health is notifying the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure risk at a second strip club.

An individual tested positive for COVID-19, after attending No5 Orange at 205 Main Street, on Wednesday, July 1st.

VCH said there is no known risk to anyone who attended the strip club outside of that date. They also noted there is no evidence that this exposure is linked to recent ones at Randy’s Exotic Show Lounge or the Hotel Belmont.

“As a precaution, we are advising people who attended the No5 Orange on July 1 to monitor themselves for 14 days,” said VCH in a press release.

The strip club closed temporarily, but reopened Tuesday.

The health authority said if you remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate. VCH does not recommend testing without symptoms because it is not useful or accurate.

However, if you do develop any COVID-19 symptom, it’s important to seek testing and to immediately self-isolate.

