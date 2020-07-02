Vancouver Strip Club Reopening Days After COVID-19 Outbreak

After multiple people tested positive for COVID-19, a Vancouver strip club is re-opening its doors.

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge in downtown Vancouver closed down last week to address concerns after an outbreak.

The club had announced that at least three people tested positive for the virus, while visiting between June 21-24th, between 9 pm-3 am.

But Brandi’s Exotic Lounge said Monday it has undergone a thorough inspection and will be able to re-open.

“We have worked with VCH closely to ensure that we meet the necessary guidelines for sanitation,” wrote the club on Facebook. “The club has been fully sanitized, and we have added more protocols to keep our guests and staff safe.”

Anyone else who visited during those times is being asked to monitor for possible symptoms. If someone does start showing symptoms, they should call 8-1-1 or public health officials for testing.

