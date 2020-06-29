Multiple People Who Visited a Vancouver Strip Club Tested Positive For COVID-19

If you went to this Vancouver strip club last week, you may have contracted COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) said several people have tested positive for the virus, from visiting Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge.

VCH is warning those who visited between June 21-24th, between 9 pm-3 am and on June 25th, between 12-3 am, about the outbreak.

“There was no risk to anyone attending Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge outside of these dates and times. There is no ongoing risk to the community,” a release reads.

Those who did visit the lounge between these allotted times should monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.

However, VCH said that if you do not have symptoms, “there is no need to self-isolate.”

Even as businesses open back up, it is still important to remember the importance of social distancing and to stay home if you’re feeling sick.

