Most B.C. Residents Are Planning To Road Trip This Summer Amid Travel Ban

As the travel ban within B.C. has lifted, most British Columbians said they plan on taking a road trip this summer.

Insights West recently conducted a survey, where it found about two-thirds of B.C. residents are planning to travel across the province soon.

The survey found that 84% of those planning to take a road trip are doing so to return to a sense of normalcy. While 45% said they are taking to the road simply because they can’t travel anywhere else, amid the pandemic.

As B.C. enters Phase 3 of the restart plan, hotels and resorts are opening back up to welcome guests once again.

However, many B.C. First Nations and small communities are asking visitors to continue staying away for the time being.

