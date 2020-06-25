Non-Essential Travel Is Officially Permitted With B.C. Entering Phase 3

As Phase 3 in B.C. has kicked off, people will now be able to travel around the province.

Phase 3 officially began Wednesday, which means hotels and resorts will soon be reopening, while more parks, movie theatres and businesses are opening its doors, as well. Filming will also be able to resume in the province.

When the pandemic began, premier John Horgan, as well as health officials, discouraged travel within B.C., but didn’t altogether ban it – particularly for those coming from Alberta and the Yukon.

Now, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to fall, the province is loosening its guidelines around non-essential travel.

“Phase 3 will also allow more opportunities for us to travel safely and respectfully within the province. We believe that if we’re careful about how we approach communities that we’ve not been to in a while, and we visit respecting the views and values of the people in those communities, Phase 3 achievements will be as positive as those in Phase 2,” said Horgan.

With that in mind, Horgan added, “this is not the summer for the big family reunion at the cottage.” Travellers must still remember the importance of physical distancing and wear masks when possible. And of course, health officials are asking the public to stay home if they’re feeling ill.

B.C. recently opened up campsites and while the reservations website flooded on its opening day, there are still spots available.

