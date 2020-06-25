Here’s What’s Officially Reopening As B.C. Enters Phase 3

As B.C. eases its quarantine restrictions, the province has now entered Phase 3 of its restart plan.

Premier John Horgan announced, Wednesday, that many businesses can now open under the new health and safety regulations set out by WorkSafeBC.

This is part of a four-phase plan to open things across the province gradually. Here are the areas that will start to open back up this month:

Museums and public attractions , including The Vancouver Aquarium and Grouse Mountain and Grouse Grind

Parks and recreational areas such as such as outdoor pools in Surrey, Coquitlam and Vancouver

Public libraries are offering pickup and take out

Provincial and federal parks

Private health and fitness centres , such as , such as Fitness World and GoodLife Fitness

More shops and businesses , including movie theatres like The Rio Theatre and , including movie theatres like The Rio Theatre and Cineplex locations . Some nightclubs are beginning to reopen , as well, with new restrictions in place

Hotels and resorts

Each place has various reopening days, so it’s best to check in before you head out.

Many businesses have already started to reopen their doors, including restaurants and salons. However, each place will have to do so with certain safety measurements in place.

If you’re planning to go out, remember to social distance, wash your hands often and wear a face covering when you can.

