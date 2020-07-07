COVID-19 Exposure Warning Issued To Guests Of Vancouver Bar & Nightclub

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning people who may have visited Hotel Belmont’s bar and nightclub about a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Some individuals tested positive for the virus, after attending these areas on Saturday, June 27th and Monday, June 29th. However, VCH added there is no risk to people who visited the hotel outside of these two dates.

“There is no ongoing risk to the community,” VCH said in a press release.

The health authority is advising people who attended the bar and nightclub on these dates to monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.

But there is no need to self-isolate if you remain healthy and do not develop symptoms. Without symptoms, VCH does not recommend testing because it’s not useful or accurate.

COVID-19 symptoms may include, “fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat loss of smell and/or diarrhea,” said VCH.

VCH is also warning the public about possible COVID-19 exposure on recent flights into YVR Airport.

