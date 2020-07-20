Most B.C. Residents Are Confident They Can Handle A 2nd Lockdown

B.C. may be in for a second wave of the pandemic soon, but residents are confident they can handle another lockdown.
A new Angus Reid poll surveyed Canadians to get their thoughts on a possible second wave of COVID-19. Part of the survey asked communities if they thought they could handle a second lockdown.
“Vigilance is likely to continue to be a challenge and many Canadians are worried about how a second wave of the virus would hit their already fatigued communities,” reads the press release.
British Columbians are among the most confident regarding a second wave, as 57% said they can handle it.
However, 51% of all Canadians believe the economic hit from a second wave could be worse than the first. About 34% say they would survive a second economic hit with no issue, while 57% said they would suffer financially.
A majority also said a second wave would mean a big hit to their mental health, while young women appear most concerned about their mental health, at 42%.
The poll was conducted July 10-11th and surveyed 1,503 Canadians who are a part of the Angus Reid Forum.
