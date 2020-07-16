Most Canadians Would Support A Second Shutdown Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Although Canada has been easing quarantine restrictions, most Canadians support another shutdown for the second wave of COVID-19.

An Ipsos and Global News study found 77% of Canadians anticipate a second wave of COVID-19. And from those surveyed, 83% said they would support another shutdown, where the country closes most non-essential businesses.

“They’re treating (the news) almost like emergency broadcasts and something that’s been very consistent coming out of our health care professionals, and the people who manage our health care system, and our politicians is that we need to prepare ourselves for a second wave, so that message is getting through,” said Ipsos Public Affairs CEO Darrell Bricker to Global News.

Bricker said these numbers reflect the consensus from Canadians that the measures in place at the beginning of the pandemic were successful. He added that only 23% of the population think March’s lockdown was an overreaction.

Meanwhile, 93% of Canadians think it’s too risky to travel to the U.S. this summer and 85% think the border should remain closed until at least the end of 2020. Currently, the border closure is in place until August 21st.

