Canada Will See The Border Closed For Yet Another Month

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closure in place for yet another month, until August 21st. Both sides of the government have agreed to extend the closure as each country works to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

RELATED: Canada Is Adding Health Officials To U.S. Border Crossing To Test For COVID-19

The ban on all non-essential travel was first put in place March 21st and has seen several extensions since.

However, B.C. is still seeing American stay at Vancouver hotels, as many say they are on their way to Alaska. There have also been recent international flights from the U.S. to Vancouver that have seen possible COVID-19 exposure.

The border extension comes after U.S. political figures tried to convince Canada to begin a phased reopening of the shared border, despite the rise in U.S. cases.

While Canada has about 108,000 COVID-19 cases, the U.S. has 3.43 million cases.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.