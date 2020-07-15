Hundreds Still Try To Cross The Canada-U.S. Border Every Day Despite Ban

Officials have been turning away more than 100 people every day at the Canada-U.S. border.

Since the border closed March 21st, nearly 12,000 people have tried to enter Canada for non-essential purposes.

“I don’t believe that there’s any reason that we would expect to be able to safely have visitors—people who are here as tourists—in the coming weeks and months,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Tuesday.

Of those turned away, 10,329 were U.S. citizens, while 1,506 were citizens of other countries arriving from the U.S. About 35% of the total tried to cross in the last four weeks.

Vancouver has still been seeing many Americans stay at the city’s hotels, as they say they are on their way to Alaska.

U.S. political figures had recently tried to convince Canada to begin the process of phasing in a reopening, but the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed until at least August 21st.

