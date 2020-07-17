Should Face Masks Be Mandatory On Vancouver Transit?

Despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are still rising, a majority of Canadians rarely wear masks on transit.

A recent survey by the Angus David Institute found that 32% of Canadians almost never put on a mask while outside the home.

“Just one-in-five (20%) say they always wear a mask when they go out in public, while 35 per cent say they do so “most of the time”. That said, another one-in-three (32%) say they rarely wear one, and 13 per cent never do,” reads the survey.

That rings true for Vancouver as well, as only a third of its total ridership wear face coverings, according to an approximate TransLink count.

Yet, B.C. has been seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and a recent study shows there may be eight times as many cases in the province as originally reported.

TransLink had raised their bus capacity in June, while encouraging people to wear a mask while riding or to avoid transit during peak times.

To encourage people to wear masks, the transit company was giving away masks with its logo on it and is now selling them online.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is also strongly recommending people wear masks.

“If you are taking transit right now you should be wearing a face covering unless there is a valid reason why you can’t,” Henry said.

As of July, it is mandatory to wear a face covering on public transit in Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa. While it may be difficult to enforce such a rule, it is important people don’t forget that the pandemic is ongoing.

