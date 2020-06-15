TransLink Is Giving Out 15,000 Branded Face Masks

To help promote the use of face masks on public transit, TransLink is giving out 15,000 branded masks.

As part of the “Wearing is Caring” campaign, street teams will hand out non-medical masks from key transit hubs around the city.

The TransLinkNews Twitter account will share where and when they’re handing out masks, each day.

“As part of our Safe Operating Action Plan we are recommending customers wear a face covering or mask while on transit or waiting for transit, if they are able to do so,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. “If we can get to a point where most people on transit are wearing a face covering or mask, then it will be a safer experience for everyone.”

Plus, keep an eye out for Wearing is Caring posters and decals! pic.twitter.com/B46Qlppc3b — News from TransLink (@TransLinkNews) June 15, 2020

The transit company will share the Wearing is Caring campaign, with posters and decals throughout the city.

The masks will be made available for purchase later this summer. TransLink is encouraging people to wear masks, especially as capacity increases on both buses and SkyTrains.

However, a recent study showed only 16% of British Columbians wear a mask while on transit.

