British Columbians Are More Likely To Wear A Mask When Shopping Than On Transit

Although B.C. health officials have recommended wearing face masks when in public, about half of British Columbians follow through.

A recent study from market-research company, Leger, looked at how many Canadians wear masks in public and found the numbers varied, depending on where they go.

RELATED: B.C. Sets New High For Cannabis Sales During The Pandemic

The numbers showed that 49% of B.C. residents wear a mask while grocery shopping, while 44% say they wear it when going to the pharmacy.

Meanwhile, 29% say they wear a mask while at work and 16% wear it on transit. And just 10% wear a mask when they go for a walk.

Overall, about 51% of Canadians wear face masks while going grocery shopping and about 45% do so for trips to the pharmacy.

Leger surveyed 1,523 Canadians from June 5-7th.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.