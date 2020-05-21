B.C. Health Official Says It’s Time To Prepare For A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Although B.C. is beginning to ease quarantine restrictions, health officials said it’s time to prepare for a second wave.

The province has been successfully flattening the curve, with nearly 80% of the 2,467 COVID-19 cases in recovery.

But Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told CBC Radio a second wave is inevitable.

“We’ve never had a pandemic in recorded history that has not had a second wave,” Dr. Henry told CBC.

But she added the province can learn from how we handled the first wave, from social distancing measures to testing.

“Now is our time to regroup, learn as much as we can over the coming weeks and months, and prepare,” Henry said.

To ensure the province continues flattening the curve, there will likely be no large-scale events this summer and distancing measures will remain.

The province will also keep the Vancouver Convention Centre as a makeshift hospital for the rest of 2020.

