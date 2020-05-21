B.C. Might Develop Its Own Paid Sick Leave For Employees

B.C. might develop its own paid sick leave program to encourage employees to stay home when they need to.

The province’s Premier John Horgan said the federal government should take the lead on this program, but B.C. is willing “to go it alone, if need be.”

He said that a paid sick leave program would mean people don’t have to choose between working with symptoms and not getting paid.

And that’s particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan mentioned he has phone meetings with other premiers as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday.

“We’ll see what comes of tomorrow,” he said.

This news comes as B.C. begins to ease its quarantine restrictions, allowing businesses and parks to reopen.

