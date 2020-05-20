Police Visited 2,200 Homes To Ensure Canadians Are Self-Isolating After Travel

To ensure Canadians are self-isolating after travel, police have visited the houses of nearly 2,200 people.
Canadians who come back into the country must self-isolate for 14 days after returning, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.
RELATED: Health Officials Are Now Recommending Non-Medical Masks For Canadians
That order came into effect in March, which meant travellers had to complete a contract saying they will quarantine.
Police are then checking up on those people through phone calls. Or if they don’t get a response, police will make a house visit.
Most of those visits took place in Ontario, with 705 visits. Whereas B.C. has gotten 254 visits.
Those who don’t follow the self-isolating rules are subject to $750,000 fines or up to six months in jail.
For more national stories, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.