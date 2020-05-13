Was It Too Soon To Lift Quarantine Restrictions In B.C.?

As the number of COVID-19 cases slows down, B.C. started lifting quarantine restrictions last week. But while there are still active cases, it begs the question: did we lift the rules too soon?

It’s true the province is doing better at flattening the curve than many other places. While Quebec has 39,225 cases and Ontario has 21,236, B.C. is sitting at just 2,360 cases. And on Tuesday, B.C.’s health officials announced there were just seven new cases of the virus.

But there are several other countries that lifted restrictions and it hasn’t always gone well for them.

While South Korea had quickly flattened the curve, they recently faced a cluster of cases in a Seoul nightclub district.

There’s been more than 100 cases linked to the outbreak, bringing into question whether they lifted restrictions too soon.

After the incident, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon ordered 2,100 nightclubs and bars to close.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had also warned the public that countries are seeing a rise in cases after easing quarantine restrictions.

“In Wuhan, China, the first cluster of cases since the lockdown lifted was identified. Germany has also reported an increase in cases since the easing of restrictions,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

But that being said, the organization also understands the importance of reopening the economy.

Ghebreyesus suggests people use more caution when reopening. Social distancing is still key, along with washing hands often.

Stores that are reopening soon are adding sanitization stations and asking customers to wear masks.

It’s also key to avoid popular areas, like the beach.

