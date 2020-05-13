B.C. Health Officials Give Dating, Kissing and Sex Advice During The Pandemic

While the pandemic is ongoing, B.C. health officials are suggesting people hold off on serial swiping. Or – at the very least – to slow down when it comes to dating.

“If you are going to start a relationship with somebody, this is not the time to do rapid, serial dating, OK?” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “Pick somebody, see if it works, and then take your time.”

The advice comes after CTV News asked Dr. Henry about the risks of COVID-19 transmission through kissing and sex.

While Dr. Henry touched on the subject, the B.C. Centre For Disease Control has added more information to their website.

“If you’re feeling fine and have no symptoms of COVID-19, you can still have sex,” the website states. “If you’re feeling sick, skip sex.”

It goes on to say “you are your safest sex partner.” So, perhaps Canadians have the right idea, given sex toy sales have gone up 135% amid the pandemic.

So, it seems as businesses reopen, you can start dating again.

