The 42nd Annual Greek Food Festival Is Returning To Vancouver This Summer

While many festivals are off the table this year, the annual Greek Food Festival is going ahead as planned.

In its 42nd year, the event is set to take place Saturday August 15-16th on Arbutus Street.

Over that weekend, anyone can show up at the Hellenic Community of Vancouver to choose from an array of Greek meals, available for takeout.

The menu has not yet been published, but event organizers promise to offer endless options of your favourite Greek meals.

You can arrive on either the Saturday or Sunday between 11 am-9 pm.

