Here’s Everything You Can Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend

Vancouver’s weather is warming up, so now’s the time to get out and enjoy summer. From swimming to outdoor movies and museums, there’s lots to do in the city.

RELATED: Sail The High Seas On This Pirate Ship In Vancouver This Summer

So, with a face mask and hand sanitizer, here’s 13 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend:

Burnaby’s outdoor museum reopened its doors last week, so you can return to the 1920’s. Burnaby Village Museum’s carousel will remain closed, however, but of course there’s plenty more to do.

When: Now open, 11 am-4:30 pm

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Now that summer weather is here, four of Vancouver’s pools have opened to the public. But remember, due to COVID-19 safety measures, you must book a 90-minute slot ahead of time.

When: Book a time online

Where: Kitsilano, Maple Grove, Second Beach and New Brighton pools

FortisBC Fresh Air Cinema is offering free movie nights this weekend in Surrey. All you have to do is show up in your car and tune in. On Friday, you can catch Jaws and on Saturday, you can catch Finding Nemo.

When: July 17-28th, 8:25 pm

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Park, 6050 176 St, Surrey

With safety precautions in place, Playland has reopened with 12 rides and attractions for families. There are safety measures in place and patrons will get “fun” masks to wear while they enjoy the rides.

When: Friday-Sundays during two time slots. From 10:30 am-2:30 pm or 3:30 pm-7:30 pm

Where: Hastings Park, 2901 E. Hastings St

Support The Vancouver Aquarium

After a three-month closure, the Vancouver Aquarium opened back up to the public last month. So, this weekend, you can revisit some of your favourite sea animals from the otters to the jellyfish.

When: Open now

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

The Polygon Gallery is telling the Vancouver Canucks’ history through a photo exhibit, with rare images from the 1950’s and onward.

When: Now until August 2nd, 2020

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

North Vancouver’s most popular attraction reopened to the public last month. Rain or shine, people can now return and explore from 9 am-6 pm.

When: Now until October 12th

Where: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver

Although most travelling is still off the table, you can enjoy views of Canada through this flight simulator experience. You just have to plan your visit to Flyover Canada ahead of time with a booking.

When: Book a time

Where: 201-999 Canada Place

VanDusen Botanical Garden reopened in May, but with several safety measures in place. The Vancouver gardens is only allowing 30 people in at a time, with several pathways limited to one-way only.

When: Book a time

Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Starting this weekend, the Brentwood Great Takeout is happening every Saturday from 11 am-6 pm. Here, you can choose from some of the best food trucks, including REEL Mac and Cheese, Rocky Point Ice Cream, The Truckin’ BBQ, Donairs Irvine and more.

When: Every weekend until September 26th.

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t played a game at Rogers Arena since March, but they’re welcoming fans back anyway. The Canucks have turned the arena into a drive-thru food stop, where people can order meals for pick-up from local restaurants. You can access the drive-thru from Expo Boulevard between Wednesday and Sunday.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Where: 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park are both open for the season, but there are safety measures in place. However, there will be streamlined pricing for each park, so you can enjoy your time near the lake this summer.

When: Now until September 7th

Where: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.

Summer is officially here as Big Splash Water Park is open. The park features seven acres worth of water slides to people of all ages to enjoy all summer long.

When: Now until September 7th

Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

For other things to check out in Vancouver this weekend, head to our Events section.