Here’s The Limited 12 Rides & Attractions Playland Upon Reopening This July

With safety precautions in place, Playland is reopening this month with 12 rides and attractions for families.

The Vancouver amusement park made the announcement, last month, saying it will open its gates, while adding other events throughout the summer.

So, here’s what you can expect to go on while at Playland this year, starting Friday, July 10th:

Bug Whirled

Honeybee Express

Choppers

Kettle Creek Mine Coaster

Tea Cups

Cap’n KC

Merry-Go-Round

Balloon Explorers

The Flutterbye

Cool Cruzers

Sea-to-Sky Swinger

Pacific Adventure Golf

To coincide with COVID-19 restrictions, food will be limited, but you’ll still be able to enjoy Fundunkers mini donuts, Triple O’s and candy floss.

The $29.50 admission includes unlimited rides, but you have to order tickets online and choose a specific date and time slot. Along with your ticket, comes the complimentary mask that you must wear on rides and while waiting in line.

