If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your backyard tailgate parties, now is the time. Stanley Park Brewing has just launched an at-home beer festival kit, just in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

It’s a beer lover’s dream with nine different brew styles from four of Vancouver’s best breweries (Stanley Park Brewing, Russell Brewing, East Van Brewing and Red Truck Beer Co.)

This might just be the perfect solution for those bummed out that the 2020 beer festival season is cancelled.

The kit is designed for six people and includes:

At-home beer festival how-to guide

Beer passports: to rate and comment on the beers

Beer tasting table mats: to keep your beer samples and tasting notes organized

Numbered folding tent cards: to mark your stations

Folding tent cards: to identify your beers

4 oz tasting plastic cups

Coasters

And the beer of course

The kits are valued at over $300 but are being sold for $120 plus tax. They can be purchased on the Stanley Park Brewing website and then picked up at their restaurant and brewpub.

Delivery will also be available to Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and New Westminster.

At-Home Beer Festival Kit at Stanley Park Brewing

When: Available now

Where: Pick-up at Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub (8901 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver)

Cost: $120 plus tax

