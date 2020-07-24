Create Your Own Mimosa Flights & Get $15 Brunch Deals At This Vancouver Spot

Up your brunch game with create-your-own mimosas and cheap eats at one popular Vancouver joint.

Cibo Trattoria has just unveiled some new offerings that will have you drooling and booking a reservation ASAP.

The reimagined weekend brunch includes a wide variety of dishes that are all $15 each.

$15 Weekend Brunch Dishes

Eggs Benedict: Choice of Classic (housemade sourdough English muffin, prosciutto cotto, poached eggs, Hollandaise) or Taste of Florence (housemade sourdough English muffin, whipped ricotta, spinach alla panna, poached eggs and rosemary Hollandaise)

Choice of Classic (housemade sourdough English muffin, prosciutto cotto, poached eggs, Hollandaise) or Taste of Florence (housemade sourdough English muffin, whipped ricotta, spinach alla panna, poached eggs and rosemary Hollandaise) Ciabatta French Toast: Sour cream Chantilly, fruit compote, citrus curd and Amaro Nonino syrup

Sour cream Chantilly, fruit compote, citrus curd and Amaro Nonino syrup The Venetian: Crispy fried soft shell crab cake, poached egg, lemon aioli, spiced potato, arugula and shallots

Crispy fried soft shell crab cake, poached egg, lemon aioli, spiced potato, arugula and shallots The Roman: Sunny side egg, artichokes alla Romana, prosciutto cotto, grilled tomato, ciabatta, salsa rosa, toasted fig and a honey crumble

Sunny side egg, artichokes alla Romana, prosciutto cotto, grilled tomato, ciabatta, salsa rosa, toasted fig and a honey crumble The Sicilian: Spicy Italian sausage, sunny side egg, San Marzano tomato, crispy fried mozzarella, cannellini bean and arugula

Spicy Italian sausage, sunny side egg, San Marzano tomato, crispy fried mozzarella, cannellini bean and arugula The Tuscan: Tuscan sausage, poached eggs, grilled ciabatta, creamed kale and cannellini beans

And of course, they also have some must-try cocktails up for grabs (don’t worry, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere).

Brunch Cocktails

Create-Your-Own, Self-Serve Mimosas: One bottle of Prosecco with a flight of seasonally inspired juices ($45)

One bottle of Prosecco with a flight of seasonally inspired juices ($45) Brunch Affogato: Soft strawberry and chocolate whip, double espresso, Kahlua and brandy ($10)

Soft strawberry and chocolate whip, double espresso, Kahlua and brandy ($10) Moda Caesar: Herb-infused gin, Punt e Mes, Walters Caesar mix, tomato juice, lemon, Worcestershire and pepper shrub ($10)

Herb-infused gin, Punt e Mes, Walters Caesar mix, tomato juice, lemon, Worcestershire and pepper shrub ($10) Agave Mixup: Tequila, Walters Caesar mix, pineapple, tabasco, Worcestershire and lime ($10)

Tequila, Walters Caesar mix, pineapple, tabasco, Worcestershire and lime ($10) Beet Around: Avua silver cachaca, Laphroaig 10 year Scotch, red beet, parsley and lime ($10)

Guests can choose to either dine in or do take out.

Brunch at Cibo Trattoria

When: Available weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

For more places to eat and drink in the city, check out our Food section.