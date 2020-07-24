Create Your Own Mimosa Flights & Get $15 Brunch Deals At This Vancouver Spot

Meagan Gill | July 24, 2020
Food
Cibo Trattoria
Photo: Cibo Trattoria

Up your brunch game with create-your-own mimosas and cheap eats at one popular Vancouver joint.

Cibo Trattoria has just unveiled some new offerings that will have you drooling and booking a reservation ASAP.

The reimagined weekend brunch includes a wide variety of dishes that are all $15 each.

$15 Weekend Brunch Dishes

  • Eggs Benedict: Choice of Classic (housemade sourdough English muffin, prosciutto cotto, poached eggs, Hollandaise) or Taste of Florence (housemade sourdough English muffin, whipped ricotta, spinach alla panna, poached eggs and rosemary Hollandaise)
  • Ciabatta French Toast: Sour cream Chantilly, fruit compote, citrus curd and Amaro Nonino syrup
  • The Venetian: Crispy fried soft shell crab cake, poached egg, lemon aioli, spiced potato, arugula and shallots
  • The Roman: Sunny side egg, artichokes alla Romana, prosciutto cotto, grilled tomato, ciabatta, salsa rosa, toasted fig and a honey crumble
  • The Sicilian: Spicy Italian sausage, sunny side egg, San Marzano tomato, crispy fried mozzarella, cannellini bean and arugula
  • The Tuscan: Tuscan sausage, poached eggs, grilled ciabatta, creamed kale and cannellini beans

And of course, they also have some must-try cocktails up for grabs (don’t worry, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere).

Brunch Cocktails

  • Create-Your-Own, Self-Serve Mimosas: One bottle of Prosecco with a flight of seasonally inspired juices ($45)
  • Brunch Affogato: Soft strawberry and chocolate whip, double espresso, Kahlua and brandy ($10)
  • Moda Caesar: Herb-infused gin, Punt e Mes, Walters Caesar mix, tomato juice, lemon, Worcestershire and pepper shrub ($10)
  • Agave Mixup: Tequila, Walters Caesar mix, pineapple, tabasco, Worcestershire and lime ($10)
  • Beet Around: Avua silver cachaca, Laphroaig 10 year Scotch, red beet, parsley and lime ($10)

Guests can choose to either dine in or do take out.

Cibo Trattoria

Photo: Cibo Trattoria

Brunch at Cibo Trattoria

When: Available weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

