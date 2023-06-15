41 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (June 16-18)

The weather this month has been a bit moody, with thunderstorms brewing in the horizons, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend!

Summer events are ramping up and we aren’t going to get a little rain bring us down. From giant obstacle courses to free fishing on the lake, let’s do something memorable for Father’s day weekend!

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Monster Obstacle in Abbotsford

After a successful weekend in Victoria, the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course “The Monster” is coming less than an hour away from Vancouver. Best part is, it will be hosted indoors, so it is the perfect rainy day activity.

This adult size course measure a whopping 300 metres in length, participants can expect to encounter over 30 different obstacles designed for both adults and families. You can get tickets here.

When & Where: June 15-18 at The Fraser Valley Trade and Exhibition Centre (Tradex), 1190 Cornell St, Abbotsford

Cypress Mountain Coaster Opens

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

This year, the coaster will be opening on Friday, June 16, and will usually remain open until Labour Day Weekend.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Fish for Free this Father’s Day on Lafarge Lake

Get ready to cast your line and reel in some fun. This Father’s day, you can enjoy an exciting day of fishing, family time, and fantastic activities. The best part is that the event is free to participate in as long as you have the necessary gear, as no fishing license is required.

When & Where: June 18 at Lafarge Lake, 1201 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Strathcona Blocks Party

The free to attend Strathcona Blocks Party makes its highly anticipated return for its second year. Between the blocks of 600 to 900 blocks of East Hastings will be participating in a fun-filled gathering this weekend.

From noon to 5pm on Saturday, the event will be packed with live music, shops, exciting giveaways, a lively pop-up market, giant games, and plenty of other attractions to keep the whole family entertained.

Where & When: June 17 on East Hastings in Vancouver

BC Lions Kickoff: LL Cool J concert and Parties

BC Lions will kick off the new CFL season at BC Place this weekend against the Edmonton Elks, featuring a special pre-game concert by LL Cool J, a two-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member.

Alongside LL Cool J, the Lions have lined up exciting musical performances outside the stadium. The two-day extravaganza includes the BC Lions Backyard Party performance by Famous Players Band at Terry Fox Plaza on Friday at 6 pm. On Saturday, The Trews will take the stage on Robson Street during the BC Lions Backyard Party, starting at 11 am. Enjoy drink specials and family activities during these free outdoor celebrations.

When & Where: June 17-18 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Red Truck Beer Company Truck Stop Concert

Red Truck is hosting its 7th annual summer concert series, featuring a diverse lineup of local and international performers. This three-show outdoor concert series brings together music, food, and beer in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Tickets are currently on sale and starts at about $55.

When & Where: June 17, July 15, and Aug. 12 at Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

5X Festival & Block Party

5X Festival is back for its 6th annual flagship festival! Get ready to immerse yourself in all things creative and South Asian. This multi-day festival will take place from June 11th to 18th, featuring a massive free Block Party on June 17th. The event will showcase Surrey’s finest artists and DJs from Club Mumbai, Decibel Entertainment, and Keep Clarity.

Admission is free, but limited VIP passes are available for $150. VIP passes grant access to the VIP zone, which includes a premiere viewing area as well as complimentary drinks and snacks.

When & Where: June 17 at Holland Park which is located at 13428 Old Yale Road in Surrey

5k FoamFest

The 5k FoamFest will be taking place in Surrey this year. The sold out event combines a 5K run with over 22 fun-filled obstacles and plenty of foam. Participants can expect a thrilling experience as they navigate through foam pits, giant inflatable slides, and slippery obstacles

When & Where: June 17 at the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, 6050 176 St, Surrey

GVFB & Foodstock Festival

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is thrilled to announce the comeback of Foodstock, a festival dedicated to raising funds for the food bank. Taking place this Sunday, Foodstock will transform Swangard Stadium into a lively gathering featuring live music, local vendors, and endless fun.

Note that this is a 19+ event, and tickets are currently on sale for $30.

When & Where: June 18 at the Swangard Stadium, 6100 Boundary Rd, Burnaby

Black Culture Festival

The 2nd Annual Black Culture Celebration Festival is set to return this weekend. The event aims to celebrate and honor the richness of black culture in Vancouver. This year, they’re commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with an incredible lineup of artists including Kardinal Offishall, Rascalz, Maestro Fresh Wes and many more. Tickets are still on sale from $55.

When & Where: June 17 at Sunset Beach Park, Vancouver

South Asian Festival

Experience the excitement of the first-ever South-Asian Family Festival at the PNE this summer. This inaugural SAF Festival promises a full day of entertainment, showcasing music, arts, cultural performances, and parades. The event will feature international musicians and artists, providing ongoing entertainment, as well as a fashion show highlighting the latest trends. Tickets are $35 online and $50 at the door.

When & Where: June 18 at the PNE, 1910, Hastings Park, Vancouver

VanDusen Rose Show

The 66th Biennial Rose Show hosted by the Vancouver Rose Society will be taking place this Sunday, from 12:30 – 4:30 pm at the Floral Hall at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

The event is free to attend with the purchase of a regular admission ticket to VanDusen. Attendees can expect a large variety of beautiful roses, and information on floral arrangements, care methods, and more. Roses will also be available for sale to bring home.

When & Where: June 18 at the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

ScotFest and BC Highland Games

The 91st British Columbia Highland Games & World Music Festival will be taking place this June at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. This year’s lineup includes performances such as the SFU Pipe Band “in-concert”, Sharon Shannon, Gurdeep Pandher, “Piper to the Stars” Lorne Cousin, and the world-famous REMAX Scottish heavy events and highland dancing.

When & Where: June 16-17 at the Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Burnaby – Confederation Flea Market

This Saturday, the Confederation Seniors’ Centre will be hosting a Flea Market where you can explore over 50 tables filled with gently used and handcrafted items. And if you’re looking to declutter, seize the opportunity to sell your own goods at the flea market. The best part? Admission is absolutely free for buyers

When & Where: June 17 at Confederation Seniors’ Centre, 4585 Albert St., Burnaby

Festival d’été francophone de Vancouver

As the Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival enters its 34th year, it presents an impressive array of concerts showcasing renowned artists from Canada and beyond. This diverse lineup welcomes attendees of all backgrounds, irrespective of their familiarity with the Francophone culture. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical extravaganza that transcends linguistic boundaries and celebrates the universal language of music.

When & Where: June 14-15 at various locations

New Science World Exhibits

CHALLENGING THE DEEP opens on June 23rd and Trailblazing: Women in Canada since 1867

LAST CHANCE: Steveston Spot Prawn Dine About in Richmond

Spot prawns are back at the iconic Fisherman’s Wharf in the historic Steveston Village. Dock sales are currently available until supplies last. You can also check out their Dine About event, where a number of participating restaurant’s will be featuring a main course or appetizer made from local spot prawns and other seafoods.

When & Where: June 1 – 18 at participating restaurants

Vancouver Canadians VS. the Hillsboro Hops

Baseball games are the perfect family child bonding activity. This Sunday’s game will also have a Father’s Day Hat Giveaway

When & Where: Sunday, June 18 at the Nat Bailey Stadium, 4601 Ontario Street



Live Basketball: Vancouver Bandits VS. The Saskatchewan Rattlers

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team is officially back for the Spring and Summer. This Saturday, they will be playing against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

When & Where: June 17 at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

Willy Wonka Jr (The Musical)

Vancouver Performing Stars brings the world’s “sweetest” musical to life on stage! With captivating musical numbers and hilarious twists and turns, Roald Dahl’s world of pure imagination is a scrumdiddlyumptious treat for the whole family.

When & Where: June 16-19 at The Cultch Historic Theatre, 1895 Venables St, Vancouver

Bacon & L’eggs Family Friendly Drag Brunch

Revitalize your week with the beneficial effects of daytime drag! Phyllis Hull and Dee Monstrative invite some of the best drag in Vancouver to get down and brunchy. Games, surprises and great song choices.

When & Where: June 17 at Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

Two more weeks to go. The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29. There is also a Father’s dad special promo code, SUPERDAD, for 30% off.

When & Where: March 3rd -End of Summer at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Visit Playland

Playland, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park, reopened on June 3rd. Experience the adrenaline rush once again as the park unveils its thrilling rides, delicious food stalls, and fun-filled games for the season. The park is open Saturdays and Sundays, beginning June 3, from Wednesday to Sunday in July, and Wednesday to Sunday from August 1-18

When & Where: June 3- August 18 at Playland, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

Just in time for Spring, the Museum of Surrey has launched two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

Last week was the opening of their Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit, and this week will be the opening of their Giants, Dragons, & Unicorn exhibit.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Take a hike on the Grouse Grind

Vancouver’s popular hiking trail, Grouse Grind has re-opened for the season. It is open daily from 7am-7pm. It is important to note though that downhill hiking is strictly prohibited. In order to descend, hikers will need to purchase a ticket for the Grouse Mountain Skyride.

When & Where: May 27 – Fall at Grouse Mountain

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

This weekend the Kitsilano Farmers Market will also be opening. Some other popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Grab a treat at Lee’s Donut Pop-up in Burnaby

Vancouver’s popular mom and pop donut shop, Lee’s Donuts, just opened a pop-up shop at Lougheed Mall. Get ready to taste mouth-watering treats that have been delighting sweet tooths since 1979. With a huge selection of donuts, there’s something for every foodie, including our personal favorite, the chocolate Bavarian donut.

When & Where: June 3 – November 30 at Lougheed Mall – upper floor across from the food court, 9855 Austin Ave., Burnaby

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

Friday, June 16 – Ponyo – 15th Anniversary

Friday, June 23 – Mummies

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the The Flash & Spiderman – Across the Spider-verse

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver