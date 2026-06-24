This BC Lazy River Is An Epic 4 Mile Drift Down A Scenic Waterway

There are a number of scenic rivers located throughout BC, along with equally beautiful beaches aside the ocean and awe-inspiring secluded lakes.

With that being said, there’s nothing as fun as a lazy river during the summer months; however, not all drifting experiences are created equal. And that is especially true of the Penticton River Channel.

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The Channel Float Penticton

This incredible waterway offers the perfect tubing experience. Not only does the channel provide ample room to form a line across with your best buds, but it is also extremely long. In fact, this epic float traverses a full 4 miles!

What’s more, the experience takes you through the heart of wine country. As such, you’ll be privy to a multitude of breathtaking backdrops along your float.

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In addition, the waters take on an aquamarine hue, and are intoxicatingly clear. You may even spot a few playful fish swimming beneath your inner-tube.

The float is best enjoyed from mid-June to mid-September, and there are rentals available on site. Further, the launch site is located at 215 Riverside Drive on the north end of Penticton.

Penticton is said to have the highest concentration of wineries in the province. So, after a full day of river fun, be sure head to one to the vineyards to taste the tasty grape varietals.